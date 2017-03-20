Senate Committee to hold nomination hearing for Sonny Perdue - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Senate Committee to hold nomination hearing for Sonny Perdue

Posted:
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTIV) -

Senator Joni Ernst said in an email, the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry will hold a nomination hearing for Sonny Perdue to be Secretary of Agriculture.

The hearing will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Watch Live streaming here: https://www.agriculture.senate.gov/hearings/nomination-of-george-sonny-perdue

