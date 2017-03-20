Senate Committee to hold nomination hearing for Sonny Perdue

Senator Joni Ernst said in an email, the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry will hold a nomination hearing for Sonny Perdue to be Secretary of Agriculture.The hearing will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday.Watch Live streaming here: https://www.agriculture.senate.gov/hearings/nomination-of-george-sonny-perdue
