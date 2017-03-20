Dordt College women's basketball coach resigns

Dordt College athletic director Glenn Bouma has announced Katie DeWitt-Severson has resigned her position as head coach of the Dordt College women’s basketball team for family reasons.

“I thank Katie for her work as head women’s basketball coach. In her two seasons at Dordt the team she coached improved as the season progressed. We fully support her in her decision and appreciate the time and effort she put into recruiting student-athletes and leading this program,” said Bouma.

DeWitt-Severson recently completed her second season at Dordt College. The Defenders were 13-17 this season and the Defenders went 5-3 over their last eight games and knocked off nationally ranked Northwestern and Morningside in that time frame. The Defenders were 22-37 under DeWitt-Severson and recorded a 12-5 non-conference mark in those two seasons.

“I want to thank Glenn Bouma and the Dordt community for the opportunity to serve as the head women’s basketball coach for the last two seasons. Over the last few months and weeks, God has made it abundantly clear that He is calling me into a different role, as a wife and mom. I believe in the mission of Dordt and I have been blessed by my time here. I am confident that the women's basketball program is in a great position to be successful in the coming years and I look forward to watching their success from afar,” said DeWitt-Severson.

In her two seasons at Dordt six players earned Daktronic/Scholar-Athlete honors and four earned post-season honors from the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

A search for Dordt’s next women’s basketball coach will begin immediately.