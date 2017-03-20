United Way gearing up for 2017 Women's Power Lunch

Tickets are on sale now by going to missiontix.com/womenspowerlunch. For additional information about the luncheon, table sponsors, the Power of the Purse Raffle or scholarships, please call United Way at 712.255.3551 or visit www.unitedwaysiouxland.com.

United Way of Siouxland and the Women’s Power Lunch committee announced Thursday that Taya Kyle will be the keynote speaker for the 17th Annual Women’s Power Lunch.

Kyle is the author of New York Times bestselling book, “American Wife.” She is an advocate for women and families with a voice for faith, strength and American ideals. Her husband, U.S. Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle, was killed in February of 2013. He is the author of New York Times bestselling book “American Sniper.”

At the luncheon, Kyle will share her powerful story of love, war and faith. She will touch on her belief that every person seeks love and faith. Kyle keeps the memory of her husband alive through the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation. The foundation supports military members, first responders and their families.

Women’s Power Lunch will be held on Wednesday April 26, 2017 at the Sioux City Convention Center. The luncheon will be preceded by a VIP Reception at 10:30 a.m. where guests will be able to meet Kyle and have a photo taken with her. The luncheon will begin promptly at 11:30 a.m. and the program will conclude at 1:30 p.m. with the Power of the Purse raffle drawing.

Cost for the luncheon event is $55. A VIP package is available that includes both the reception and the luncheon for $130. Table sponsorships are available at the following levels:

$5000 Platinum Table (Three Tables of 10 for the luncheon and 30 VIP tickets, along with

additional promotional benefits.

$1300 Gold Table (10 luncheon tickets and 10 VIP tickets)

$550 Silver Table (10 luncheon tickets)

The Power of the Purse Raffle will once again be held at the conclusion of the luncheon with at least 100 purses and three grand prizes up for grabs. Raffle tickets can be purchased both prior to and the day of the vent for $5 each or $20 for a bundle of five; you need not attend the event to purchase raffle tickets. Purse donations are currently being accepted.

United Way of Siouxland’s Women’s Power Lunch began in 2001 to focus attention on and raise funds for issues impacting Siouxland women. All proceeds from the event fund the scholarships and certification grants awarded each year to single parents in Siouxland who qualify for this assistance. To date, over $325,000 has been awarded to help single parents further their education and increase

their earning potential. Applications for the Single Parent Scholarship will be available early spring; information will be posted on the United Way of Siouxland website.