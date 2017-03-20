Two men charged in weekend assault

Two Sioux City men face criminal charges for allegedly assaulting a man after, police say, they knocked him unconscious with a full can of beer.

20-year-old Jakob Jaminet admitted to police that he threw the can of beer, which knocked out victim Percy Foy, on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say Jaminet, and 23-year-old Edgar Zavala, were walking, and drinking, and came upon Foy in the 1000 block of Jackson Street shortly before 4:00pm. Police say the two assaulted Foy even after Foy asked them to leave him alone.

Based on the injuries to Foy's face, police believe Jaminet and Zavala assaulted Foy after he was knocked unconscious.