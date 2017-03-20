Sioux City man charged with assaulting, holding woman against he - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City man charged with assaulting, holding woman against her will

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Police have charged a Sioux City man for beating his girlfriend, and holding her against her will for two days.

On March 16th, investigators say 42-year-old Richard Snoozy struck his girlfriend repeatedly with a lighter. Police say Snoozy also beat her with a paperweight that was wrapped inside a sock. Even though Snoozy repeatedly told the victim to leave the home they shared, Snoozy would allegedly drag her back into the home. The woman was able to escape on March 17th.

Snoozy is charged with domestic abuse-assault and false imprisonment.

Snoozy has five past convictions for domestic abuse dating back to December of 2004.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.