Sioux City man charged with assaulting, holding woman against her will

Police have charged a Sioux City man for beating his girlfriend, and holding her against her will for two days.

On March 16th, investigators say 42-year-old Richard Snoozy struck his girlfriend repeatedly with a lighter. Police say Snoozy also beat her with a paperweight that was wrapped inside a sock. Even though Snoozy repeatedly told the victim to leave the home they shared, Snoozy would allegedly drag her back into the home. The woman was able to escape on March 17th.

Snoozy is charged with domestic abuse-assault and false imprisonment.

Snoozy has five past convictions for domestic abuse dating back to December of 2004.