First day of Spring brings warm weather

Monday was the first day of Spring, and many Siouxlanders took advantage of it to do outside activities.

Bacon Creek Park was a popular spot.

At the dog park, pet owners played fetch with their pups.

People were also walking around the lake, and enjoying the weather.

Fishing rods were out in the sun today while people were busy trying to catch some fish.

The Morningside College baseball team soaked up the sun while taking batting practice before their home game today at Lewis and Clark Park.