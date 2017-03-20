Spring arrived today, but some snow may fall Tuesday

Temperatures were a good 15 degrees cooler than yesterday but still very pleasant for our first day of spring with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Now we have to get ready for changes to continue as an active weather pattern sets up for us the rest of the week.

Our first chance of precipitation could begin later tonight as a light rain and snow combination moves our way with accumulations staying under an inch for most and that would mostly be on grass surfaces.

Another brief round of light snow could arrive Wednesday morning but that chance won't last for very long.

The most impressive of our next chances of precipitation starts moving in on Thursday and will continue into Friday and Saturday.

This will be mostly rain falling and it could get rather heavy with over an inch of rain a good possibility during that time for many of us.

Those chances should move out Sunday but another chance of rain moves back in Sunday night into Monday.

The next couple days will likely be the coolest of the days with highs in the 40s.

Then highs move back up into the 50s from Thursday and through the weekend.