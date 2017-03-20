I-29 Nebraska Street exit to permanently close, will be replaced

Siouxlanders have been dealing with construction along I-29 in Sioux City for quite some time.

The permanent closure of the Nebraska Street exit northbound on I-29, is just the latest change motorists are dealing with.

But, there's some good news that comes with the closure.

"The Nebraska Street off ramp northbound so, 147 B exit will be closed and it will be closed permanently in its existing location while the new ramp, the replacement ramp is being built." says Dakin Schultz, Iowa DOT Transportation Director.

The new replacement ramp is starting to take shape.

Construction workers have been hard at work on the new Nebraska street ramp.

So how long will drivers have to wait?

"Our expectation is that new ramp will dump directly into Nebraska Street will be open around the first week in July" says Schultz.

The current ramp is being removed so the new one can be finished.

When the replacement is done, it will still hold the title of exit 147 B.

The closure of the ramp is another step to finishing the entire I-29 construction project.

So, what's next on the list for construction on I-29?

"Contractor will work on the grading of the ramp and the paving to get that open, you know, this summer. Once that is done and that ramp is open, then we will move on to closing the Wesley Parkway off-ramp northbound."

Schultz expects northbound work on I-29 to be completed this year.

Next year the work will start on the southbound portion of I-29.