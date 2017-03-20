Gausman focused on Sioux City school district after withdrawing from Omaha position

After nearly three months of travel between Sioux City and Omaha, Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman is staying in the heart of Siouxland.

"We simply determined that the right thing for us and for the future and the best way we could best serve a community and serve children for the future is right here in Sioux City," said Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman.

Gausman told KTIV over the weekend, he received a call from the Omaha Public Schools Board's search consultant Saturday morning.

Gausman said the agent told him, there wasn't enough support from the board for either Gausman or Khalid Mumin, the lone other candidate.

Later that night, Gausman chose to step away and stay put.

"We've got a lot of good things that still need doing here and we believe we're well-situated to make that kind of a difference for the next, however many years that may be," said Gausman. "I'm just honored to have the opportunity to continue our work here."

Gausman says the Sioux City school district has come a long way in his nine years as the superintendent, but his work isn't done just yet.

"We're proud of the fact that Sioux City's graduation rate is up, the dropout rate is down and that we've made some gains in specific program implementation here, but there's way more work to do here," said Gausman.

The superintendent now shifts his mindset toward building upon the achievements the Sioux City school district has made in recent years.

Gausman wants to increase specialty-focused learning to enhance science, technology, engineering, and math skills.

He's also invested in the high school career academy program that gives students core occupational knowledge to compete in the workforce.

And, of course, getting all those new schools built.

"You always celebrate those kinds of things, that when they're implemented, are student-focused and will serve students well," said Gausman.

Gausman says he's seen the district make leaps and bounds over his tenure in Sioux City, and he says the future looks even brighter.

Gausman is from the Omaha area, which played a large part in his interest in the position.

The Omaha Public School board will appoint an interim superintendent while relaunching the search for a permanent replacement for Mark Evans.

Evans announced, in October, he would retire at the end of the school year.