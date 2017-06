The Orange City RAGBRAI committee will unveil their logo and theme during a town hall event on April 24th.

The event will be held at the Orange City City Hall from 7:00pm to 8:00pm.

Along with the logo and theme, the entertainment committee will reveal the upcoming attractions and entertainment for Orange City, which is the starting overnight host city.

The 2017 Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa is July 23-29.