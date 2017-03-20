Future is bright for Hawkeye basketball team

Tyler Cook is one of four starters returning for Iowa next season.

The Iowa men's basketball season came to an end Sunday in a loss to TCU in round two of the NIT. But the future is bright for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa does lose senior Peter Jok, the Big Ten's leading scorer but the other four starters will be back. That includes a couple of true freshman.

Jordan Bohannon scored a game-high 25 points on Sunday and had 13 assists -- a post-season record for the Hawks. Tyler Cook had 16 points yesterday, making all seven of his shots from the field.



Throw in Nicholas Baer, the Big Ten's sixth man of the year, plus freshman Ryan Kreiner, Cordell Pemsl and Isaiah Moss and big things could be on the way.

"We're all pretty excited. We know what we're capable of doing," said Bohannon. "Obviously our goal this year wasn't accomplished but what we have coming in the freshman recruiting class, what we had for this class as well, we can do a lot of special things."

"We're going to learn from, not only this game but the whole season as a whole and come back here in the spring and work for, to hopefully be playing in the other tournament next year," said Pemsl.

Iowa only other senior on the roster is Dale Jones, who played in just five games.