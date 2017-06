There's a new detour along Highway 20 in northwest Iowa.

Highway 20 between County Road M-25, near Galva, and Highway 71, near Early, is expected to be closed until December 1st.

Drivers will be directed around the work zone so crews can widen the road to 4-lanes.

Iowa DOT officials say it'll be a few years before Highway 20 is widened to four lanes across the state. They say the entire Highway 20 project is expected to be completed by late 2018.