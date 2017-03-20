Dakota Valley middle school student advances to Scripps National - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Dakota Valley middle school student advances to Scripps National Spelling Bee

Posted:
VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) -

A Dakota Valley middle school student will represent South Dakota in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Over the weekend, Nana Addo correctly spelled the word "dolia" to be named the 2017 Scripps Spelling Bee winner for South Dakota. "Dolia" means a large earthenware jar used by the ancient Romans.

15 spellers competed for the title after advancing through school and regional competitions. The Scripps National Spelling Bee will be May 28th through June 2nd in Washington, D.C. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.