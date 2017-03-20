Dakota Valley middle school student advances to Scripps National Spelling Bee

A Dakota Valley middle school student will represent South Dakota in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Over the weekend, Nana Addo correctly spelled the word "dolia" to be named the 2017 Scripps Spelling Bee winner for South Dakota. "Dolia" means a large earthenware jar used by the ancient Romans.

15 spellers competed for the title after advancing through school and regional competitions. The Scripps National Spelling Bee will be May 28th through June 2nd in Washington, D.C.