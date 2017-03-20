Records fall at day one of Dan Lennon Invite

KP/WC's Nick Phelps set a new meet record in the shot put at the Dan Lennon Invite on Monday.

Day one of the Dan Lennon Invitational saw several individual winners from Siouxland, both on the track and in the field. Particular success was had by the Sioux City metro in the sprints.

In the 60 meter hurdles, North's Noah Weeter was the winner in 8.33 seconds. And the metro schools swept the 60 meter dash. Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Brady Wall claims the boys title in 6.99 seconds. West's Khenadi Jones claims the girls title in 7.72 seconds, good for a new meet record.

"It means a lot, especially since it's my senior year and I won't be able to come back and redeem myself," said Jones. "I didn't PR (personal record) so that's disappointing but I'm so glad I beat the record."

In the middle distance events, SBL's Britton Delperdang won the 400 meters in 52 seconds as the Warriors finished first, second and third. Bishop Heelan's Madison Jochum was the winner on the girls side in 59 seconds. Jochum also helped the Crusaders win two relays and was named the girls MVP. Dakota Valley's Marisa Schulz took home the 800 meter run in 2 minutes, 26 seconds.

In the field events, SBL's Madison Harms won the girls high jump, clearing 5'4". Spencer's Cameron Cantrall won the event on the boys side, jumping 6'6". The Tigers' Brandi Boettcher was the victor in the girls shot put, heaving it 39'10.5".

In the boys shot put, Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central's Nick Phelps set the meet record on his final throw, throwing an astounding 65'10.5".

"I just wanted to get the record," said Phelps. "I did not expect - so it was 65, 10 and a half or whatever, wow, I got behind that one and threw that one. I don't know how it happened but I did it."

The smaller schools will compete in Class B on Tuesday at the DakotaDome.