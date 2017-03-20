Sioux City City Council approves more money & contract extension to fight odors

The City of Sioux City, and surrounding cities have 36 major industrial users. The biggest one opens next year.



Seaboard Triumph is expected to use about three million gallons of wastewater per day.



While it is a pork plant, city officials say they don't expecting there to be odor issues caused by the facility.



"Everything we've heard from them, they're going to be wonderful to work with," said Jim Maynes, superintendent of the Sioux City Wastewater Treatment Plant. "We don't anticipate odors."



The city has five dosage locations to lessen odors throughout the area, including the York lift station, where the Seaboard Triumph flow will come through.



At those dosage locations Hydrogen Peroxide, or an Iron solution, will be injected through above ground tanks into the wet wells at the lift stations.



Sioux City has been working with U.S. Peroxide on odor control for five years. Monday, the City Council voted to extend the contract for another three years through June 30th, 2020.



The cost would not exceed $370,000 the first year with a maximum increase of 4.5 percent annually after that.



"We're paying them handsomely for that increased coverage, which I'm for," said Bob Scott, Sioux City Mayor. "I want to make sure we don't have odor issues in this community. I'm all for it. But to act like they haven't been compensated for that when you know we went from $280,000 to $370,000 is a little bit much."



The city had three dosage locations in 2012. It added two more last year to deal with increased odors.



The city fell a little short in its current year and City Council approved an additional $85,000 to its odor control services.



The Sioux City Wastewater Treatment Plant superintendent says one of the main reasons is because of increased smell in the Tri-View area.



"The odors we've identified are in the collection system in the actual sewer itself and there's a buildup of sludge creating some odors in that area," said Maynes.



The additional money is also needed to increase flow volume, additional dosing efforts during special events, response to citizen complaints, and for expanded services through June 30th of this year.