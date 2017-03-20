Sioux City City Council approves Sioux Gateway repairs - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City City Council approves Sioux Gateway repairs

Posted:
By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux Gateway Airport will see big changes, soon. 

Monday night, the Sioux City City Council approved a repair project that includes foundation modifications, ramp repairs and more. 

The runways need to be improved for aircraft with the 185th Air Refueling Wing. 

The total project cost is $275,000. 

All funds will be covered by the Iowa Department of Public Defense.

"I think the defense department is putting in $5-million dollars to make the runway accessible to the big tankers, which is terribly important to keep those tankers in Sioux City, Iowa and the 800 employees that go with that," said Bob Scott, mayor of Sioux City. "So, it's a big project."

The city also approved nearly $1.4-million for design and bidding services for a runway reconstruction project at the Sioux Gateway Airport, and Colonel Bud Day Field. 

The north/south big runway will be redone. 

It's a $12-14 million dollar project that the Federal Aviation Administration will be designing. 

Construction will start in 2018.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.