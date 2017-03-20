Long Lines Family Rec Center remodel to be completed by August

The city of Sioux City voted Monday to move forward with plans for a remodeling project at Long Lines Family Recreation Center.

The remodel includes polishing concrete treads and installing new handrails, contoured bench seating, and arena sports flooring.

The project is budgeted for over $450,000 over two fiscal years.

During Monday's meeting, some council members expressed concern over whether the improvements would bring more people to the facility.

But the vote passed 4-to-1 to go ahead with the remodel.

Bids for the project will begin on April eleventh.

Construction on the project will be completed by August.