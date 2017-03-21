Authorities identify two women killed in a car crash near Walthi - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Authorities identify two women killed in a car crash near Walthill, NE

Posted:
Walthill, NE (AP) -

Two women have been killed in a northeast Nebraska car crash.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the crash occurred Saturday morning, just east of Walthill on Nebraska Highway 94 in Thurston County. The patrol says the car ran off the roadway, and when the driver overcorrected the car ran off the other side of the highway and rolled.

The two women were pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol identified them as Hayla Morris and Donnette Blackbird. Their ages and hometowns weren't immediately available. A third person in the car was not injured.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2nNqwOn 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.