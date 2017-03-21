PHOTOS: Wintry mix to start Tuesday

After a pleasantly warm start to the workweek conditions are becoming more unsettled for our Tuesday and that will be the trend throughout the rest of the workweek as a more active weather pattern sets up. A weak wave of moisture will be swinging through Siouxland early today bring the chance of a rain/snow mix mainly across the western portion of the viewing area. We could pick up around an inch or less before it comes to an end later on this afternoon, mainly on non-paved surfaces.



Another disturbance will begin to move in the predawn hours of our Wednesday and this look to bring a shot at mainly snow, as temps will be in the 20s to start the day. Again, an inch or less is possible.



The strongest system of the 7-Day period moves in the Thursday-Friday timeframe. This storm could bring potentially over an inch of rain to the viewing area with even a shot a some thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer