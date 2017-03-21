Wintry start to our Tuesday in store

After a pleasantly warm start to the workweek conditions are becoming more unsettled for our Tuesday and that will be the trend throughout the rest of the workweek as a more active weather pattern sets up. A weak wave of moisture will be swinging through Siouxland early today bring the chance of a rain/snow mix mainly across the western portion of the viewing area. We could pick up around an inch or less before it comes to an end later on this afternoon, mainly on non-paved surfaces. Another disturbance will begin to move in the predawn hours of our Wednesday and this look to bring a shot at mainly snow, as temps will be in the 20s to start the day. Again, an inch or less is possible. The strongest system of the 7-Day period moves in the Thursday-Friday time frame.

This storm could bring potentially over an inch of rain to the viewing area with even a shot a some thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday. Rain looks to linger into our Saturday as well as the low pressure begins to pull away with a few isolated showers still possible for the afternoon hours. We finally catch a break from the wet weather Sunday, but it looks to be short-lived as a frontal boundary start to push into the Plains Monday giving us more rain and storm chances. Highs will be the coolest of the week today and tomorrow with highs in the mid 40s but we slowly start to warm with temps climbing into the 50s to near through the weekend.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer