NASA research determines Mars volcano, Earth's dinosaurs went extinct about the same time

New research reveals that a massive volcano on Mars went dormant around the same time dinosaurs became extinct on Earth.



The NASA research focuses on Arsia Mons, located just south of the red planet's equator.



NASA says Arsia Mons produced a new lava flow at its summit every one to three million years during its final peak of activity.



It went dormant about 50 million years ago, which is when dinosaurs became extinct.



The research was published earlier this year in "Earth and Planetary Science Letters".



What does this Martian volcano and dinosaurs on Earth have in common? They may have went extinct about the same time https://t.co/LMn6b9EqYf pic.twitter.com/UPqL7AaYfG — NASA (@NASA) March 21, 2017