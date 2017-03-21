Spencer man faces assault charges after Spirit Lake assault

The Spirit Lake Police Department has identified the suspect involved in an alleged assault and incident which occurred in Spirit Lake on Saturday, March 18.

Authorities say 23-year-old Chase Peterson of Spencer was arrested and booked into the Dickinson County Jail on two counts of Assault while displaying a Dangerous Weapon, False Imprisonment and Trespassing.

Authorities say officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Lake Street in Spirit Lake just before 1 pm on Saturday afternoon.

Upon arrival, Peterson fled the residence on foot, and ran to a residence in the 1600 block of Erie Avenue, where he barricaded himself inside.

A perimeter was established and the regional High-risk Entry and Arrest Team (HEAT) was requested.

Peterson exited the residence with his hands up and was arrested without incident at 2:20 pm Saturday.

The Spirit Lake Police Department was assisted by the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office, The Okoboji Police Department, Arnolds Park Police Department, Milford Police Department, the Iowa DNR, the Lakes Regional Ambulance and the HEAT squad.