SHERIFF: Kingsley, IA woman death ruled accidental

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Department said the medical examiner, Dr. Sheila Holcomb ruled the death of Lisa Derby of Kingsley, Iowa to be accidental. 

Dr. Holcomb said Derby died of hypothermia. 

This comes after the Kingsley Police Department received a complaint that Derby went missing on February 19. 

A few days later, the sheriff said the body of Derby was found in a creek in the area of County Road C-66. 

Authorities said the sheriff's office, the medical examiner and the Kingsley Police Department conducted an investigation concerning the circumstances surrounding the death and the case has been closed at this time. 

