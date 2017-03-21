Hard Rock set to announce 4 more shows in 2017 Battery Park concert lineup Tuesday

JOURNEY has set a concert at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City’s Battery Park on Friday, June 30.
The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City will announce their 2017 Battery Park concert lineup.Officials said four more shows will be announced at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.The Hard Rock has previously announced shows for this year that include Willie Nelson and Family on June 10 and Journey with Asia on June 30.
