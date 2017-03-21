Hard Rock set to announce 4 more shows in 2017 Battery Park conc - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hard Rock set to announce 4 more shows in 2017 Battery Park concert lineup Tuesday

Posted:
Courtesy: Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Courtesy: Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City will announce their 2017 Battery Park concert lineup.

Officials said four more shows will be announced at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

The Hard Rock has previously announced shows for this year that include Willie Nelson and Family on June 10 and Journey with Asia on June 30

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.