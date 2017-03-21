Iowa State's Lanning moves from quarterback to linebacker - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa State's Lanning moves from quarterback to linebacker

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
AMES, Iowa (KTIV) -

Joel Lanning, last year's starting quarterback for Iowa State, is working as a starting linebacker this spring. Lanning hasn't played linebacker since 8th grade, but says he's willing to do whatever it takes to help the team.

The senior is still getting reps on offense, where he threw for 1,290 yards and nine touchdowns last year, splitting time with Jacob Park. Lanning was also Iowa State's third-leading rusher with 518 yards and a team-leading 11 touchdowns on the ground.

Iowa State, which went 3-9 in his first season under head coach Matt Campbell, will play its spring game on April 8 at Jack Trice Stadium.

