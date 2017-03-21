CENTSABLE HEALTH: National Nutrition Month

Every March, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics promotes a campaign known as National Nutrition Month to encourage healthy eating and promote nutrition education.

This year’s theme: Put Your Best Fork Forward, which focuses on:

1. Increasing variety in your diet

2. Using nutrition labels to decrease added sugars

3. Limiting sodium and solid fat

Variety

* Try new fruits and vegetables

* Include more whole grains (at least half of your grains should be whole grains)

* Include animal and plant sources of protein

* Eat a variety of yogurt, milk, cheese, and cottage cheese

Added Sugars

* Starting in July of 2018, the food label will list “added sugars” on the nutrition facts panel

* Choose natural sugars in fruit over those found in dessert and milk over sugar-sweetened beverages

Sodium and Solid Fat

* Remove the salt shaker from the table

* Use more herbs and spices

* Choose heart healthy oils and leans cuts of meat, fish, and poultry