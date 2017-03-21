Hawkeyes looking for new starting quarterback in spring practice

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is looking for a new starting quarterback this spring.

The Iowa Hawkeyes start spring football practice on Wednesday. Iowa finished 8-5 last season, with plenty of changes ahead before they start their season September 2nd against Wyoming.

Nathan Stanley will start spring as the number-1 quarterback. The sophomore skipped a redshirt season and was C.J. Beathard's backup last year, throwing just nine passes. Stanley will try to improve a passing game that ranked just 118th in the nation last season.

Going into his 19th season at Iowa, Head Coach Kirk Ferentz has dealt with new quarterbacks before.

"We will have a new quarterback. We're not sure who that is going to be right now," said Ferentz. "We'll let the guys compete at that position. I think if there's any good news there, we've had great success. Our five nationally or top 10 ranked teams all had basically a new starting quarterback."

The Hawks will hold an open practice in West Des Moines on Friday, April 7th. The spring game is also on a Friday, April 21st at Kinnick Stadium at 7 o'clock.