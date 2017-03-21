More snow possible Wednesday

Our first full day of spring looked like a winter wonderland for some of us early today as a band of snow made its way across Siouxland with a few inches falling in parts of northeast Nebraska.

That snow moved off to the east and now Wednesday morning may try to give us a little more snow.

Most accumulations will likely stay under an inch and we may even see some rain showers linger into the afternoon hours.

After another day with highs in the 40s on Wednesday, we'll warm our temperatures into the 50s by Thursday as our next system moves in.

Since it's going to be warmer, that storm will spread rain into the area and Friday is looking like it could be very rain day with much of Siouxland possibly seeing over an inch of rainfall.

Some lingering rain may be with us on Saturday before we dry things out a bit finally on Sunday.

