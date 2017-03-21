Snowfall amounts on our first full day of spring - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Snowfall amounts on our first full day of spring

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Siouxland Snowfall
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Snow fell in Siouxland on our first full day of spring, mainly during the morning.

Northeast Nebraska saw the most as places like Creighton picked up a quick 3 inches of snow and Wakefield came in with 2.5".

Sioux City only picked up .3" and then the snow melted as quickly as it came.

We'll have one more chance of a little light snow Wednesday morning before warmer weather moves in turning our precipitation chances into rain chances Thursday through Saturday.

