Snowfall amounts on our first full day of spring

Snow fell in Siouxland on our first full day of spring, mainly during the morning.

Northeast Nebraska saw the most as places like Creighton picked up a quick 3 inches of snow and Wakefield came in with 2.5".

Sioux City only picked up .3" and then the snow melted as quickly as it came.

We'll have one more chance of a little light snow Wednesday morning before warmer weather moves in turning our precipitation chances into rain chances Thursday through Saturday.