Man hospitalized following high-speed chase near Elk Point - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Man hospitalized following high-speed chase near Elk Point

Posted:
ELK POINT, SD (KTIV) -

A man is hospitalized, tonight, following a high-speed chase that ended with an accident on Interstate 29 near Elk Point, Monday night.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Department, deputies tried to make a routine traffic stop for speeding when the 48-year-old driver took off northbound on I-29. 

Speeds topped 100 miles per hour.

Authorities say the vehicle began to swerve before the driver lost control, hit a guard rail, and rolled over.

The force of the crash threw the driver out of the vehicle.

Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt. 

Charges are pending.

So far, authorities haven't identified the driver.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.