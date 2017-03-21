Man hospitalized following high-speed chase near Elk Point

A man is hospitalized, tonight, following a high-speed chase that ended with an accident on Interstate 29 near Elk Point, Monday night.



According to the Union County Sheriff's Department, deputies tried to make a routine traffic stop for speeding when the 48-year-old driver took off northbound on I-29.



Speeds topped 100 miles per hour.



Authorities say the vehicle began to swerve before the driver lost control, hit a guard rail, and rolled over.



The force of the crash threw the driver out of the vehicle.



Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt.



Charges are pending.



So far, authorities haven't identified the driver.

