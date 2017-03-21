Gov. Ricketts embarks on statewide tour for National Agriculture Week

Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) Nebraska is on a statewide tour, visiting town and cities to discuss the importance of Ag industry.

The governor made stops Tuesday in Fremont and West Point before visiting Wakefield Farms just outside of Emerson.

Ricketts took a tour of the dairy farm's facilities where they produce milk from over 45,000 cows.

The governor says his visits are an opportunity to discuss the importance of Agriculture, livestock, value-added Ag development, and Ag education.

It's also a time to reflect on the impact the Ag industry has on the state.

"They're our state's number one economy, it's the heart and soul of what we do here in the state. We want to say thank you to all those farmers and ranchers, because they really create the foundation of our state's economy," said Gov. Ricketts. "As I said, one in four jobs in Nebraska are related back to agriculture and so when agriculture is doing well, the entire state is doing well."

Nebraska remains one of the top ag productive states in the country.

In 2016, the state ranked first in beef exports, third in corn exports, and fifth in soybean exports, according to a state study.

Ricketts attended an Ag Day Celebration Dinner in nearby Wakefield following his time at the dairy farm.

The tour starts its second day on Wednesday morning at 9 p.m. at Beel Ranch in Johnstown.