DNR: Crews must remove 700 tons of soil contaminated by freight train derailment near Graettinger, IA

A dozen workers, from Minneapolis, are busy removing tons of soil contaminated by an ethanol spill that followed a train derailment in Palo Alto County, Iowa.

The derailment happened early on the morning of March 10th. In all, 27 cars of the freight train derailed. Eight cars, which were carrying ethanol from a nearby plant, caught fire and burned for several days.

When crews tried to remove the cars, the cars leaked 2,000 gallons of ethanol into the nearby Jack Creek and the surrounding soil.

Department of Natural Resources crews believe they'll have to remove 700 tons of contaminated soil, which will be hauled to a nearby landfill to be treated.

Each dump truck at the site, near Graettinger, can only carry about 15 tons of soil. So, it may be several days to haul all of the soil to the landfill. "It'll break down quite easily in the environment and it will also evaporate," said Ken Hessenius, Iowa Department of Natural Resources. "Ethanol is not quite as toxic, but it's still a contaminant, it still doesn't belong in the environment, so this was just a way to make sure that the area was clean."

A crew of 12 are tasked with removing the soil.