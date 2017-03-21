Musketeers blank Fargo to increase conference lead - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Musketeers blank Fargo to increase conference lead

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Musketeers won their third straight game, beating Fargo 4-0 on Tuesday night at the Tyson Events Center. It was Sioux City's 12th win in their last 13 games as the Musketeers widened their lead to five points in the USHL's Western Conference.

After a scoreless first period, Charlie Kelleher put the Musketeers on the board with a goal at the 8:01 mark of the second period. Brian Rigali added a goal just 13 seconds into the third period to double the lead. Phillip Knies added a power play goal with 4:35 left in the contest and Matt Hellickson lit the lamp in the final minute to cap the scoring.

Sioux City goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks stopped all 19 shots he faced to earn the shutout and get his league-leading 32nd win of the season. The Force (31-17-4-1) were 0-for-5 on the power play.

Sioux City (36-10-5-2) will host second place Waterloo on Friday and host Dubuque on Sunday afternoon at 3:05.

