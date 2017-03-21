Day two of Dan Lennon Invite features smaller schools

See action from day two of the Dan Lennon Invitational.

The Dan Lennon Invitational is a sanctioned high school meet in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota. That gave Siouxland schools in Class B plenty of opportunities for competition and titles.

In the boys sprint medley, the winner was Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central in 3 minutes, 45 seconds. Alec Still ran the anchor leg. And Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto wins on the girls side as Morgan Todd anchored the Rams to a 4:32 finish. Pocahontas Area won the 4x200 meter relay in 1-minute, 55 seconds.

In the 60 meter hurdles, Sibley-Ocheyedan's Jada Carlson wins the girls title in 9.68 seconds. The Generals sweep the hurdles as Kyle Lowe won the boys race by one-one hundredth of a second in 8.72.

"When I saw the replay, I was wondering who the heck would get it," said Lowe, a senior. "I was so scared because everybody popped at the same time. It was pretty nuts."

Lawton-Bronson also had a good day. A.J. Lefler claimed the boys 60 meter dash in 7.3 seconds. Lindsay Flammang wins her second-straight Lennon title in the event, finishing in 8.01 seconds. And in the shot put, Jadin Wagner throws 40'2" inches - a personal best - and a school record.

"I've just been working really really hard," said Wagner, a senior. "Forty was my goal this year and it's been the third meet and I've already gotten it. That's just really exciting for me."