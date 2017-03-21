Day two of Dan Lennon Invite features smaller schools - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Day two of Dan Lennon Invite features smaller schools

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
See action from day two of the Dan Lennon Invitational. See action from day two of the Dan Lennon Invitational.
VERMILLION, SD (KTIV) -

The Dan Lennon Invitational is a sanctioned high school meet in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota. That gave Siouxland schools in Class B plenty of opportunities for competition and titles.

In the boys sprint medley, the winner was Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central in 3 minutes, 45 seconds. Alec Still ran the anchor leg. And Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto wins on the girls side as Morgan Todd anchored the Rams to a 4:32 finish. Pocahontas Area won the  4x200 meter relay in 1-minute, 55 seconds.

In the 60 meter hurdles, Sibley-Ocheyedan's Jada Carlson wins the girls title in 9.68 seconds. The Generals sweep the hurdles as Kyle Lowe won the boys race by one-one hundredth of a second in 8.72.

"When I saw the replay, I was wondering who the heck would get it," said Lowe, a senior. "I was so scared because everybody popped at the same time. It was pretty nuts."

Lawton-Bronson also had a good day. A.J. Lefler claimed the boys 60 meter dash in 7.3 seconds. Lindsay Flammang wins her second-straight Lennon title in the event, finishing in 8.01 seconds. And in the shot put, Jadin Wagner throws 40'2" inches - a personal best - and a school record.

"I've just been working really really hard," said Wagner, a senior. "Forty was my goal this year and it's been the third meet and I've already gotten it. That's just really exciting for me."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.