Sioux City girl suffering from rare disease that affects only 108 people worldwide

When battling any disease, or affliction, it's good to have a support system to lean on.

One Siouxland family recently found out about a disease they're facing.

It took several years, and thousands of tests, to diagnose.

PURA Syndrome is a disease so uncommon that doctors have only diagnosed 108 cases in the entire world, with one of the cases in Sioux City.

Paige is a 9-year-old-girl with lots of energy and a big heart.

"She's very empathetic," said Kerry Hildring, Paige's mother. "She hears other people crying, she starts crying. She sees other people laughing so she'll start laughing."

Paige continues to keep a big smile regardless of being diagnosed with PURA Syndrome, last year. From the day she was born, Paige's family knew something was wrong.

"She ended up having over 1,700 individual tests ran on her and again every single one of them was normal," said Hildring.

One day, when Paige was eight, doctors found PURA in her fifth chromosome.

It's a neurodevelopmental disorder.

As a result, Paige's is nonverbal and faces many challenges.

"Her sticking out her tongue," said Zachary Crawford, Paige's brother. "Something so simple, but so exciting. That was the first movement on her own we had seen from her."

Those aren't the only difficulties Paige has to work around.

"You know the low muscle tone, difficulty feeding, sleeping all the time, being in a vegetative state," said Hildring.

Once Hildring, learned of her daughter's diagnosis, she came to a devastating realization.

"It kind of hurts a little not knowing what the future is for Paige, how long we have Paige," she said. "So, we just appreciate every day we do have her."

Paige's family makes sure she continues to live a normal life going to school and being around her peers.

And, while her family doesn't know Paige's fate, they encourage everyone who comes across the young girl to take note of the joy she brings to every room she's in.

"You just look at her and the fact of, you know with her blue eyes and smile on her face, it just kind of warms your heart and makes everyday better," said Hildring.

Paige's family is looking for the community's help to be able to take her to the international conference in Philadelphia this June.

That will allow her to meet doctors and other families, who also have had experience with the disorder.

They will be busing tables, and serving people, Wednesday at the Pizza Ranch on Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City, from 4:15 to 8 p.m.

There will be tip cups on the tables.

All the money will go toward her fees for the conference.