Woodbury County to explore programs involving mental health and jails

Overcrowded prisons and jails are a constant concern for corrections officials in many states.

Woodbury County leaders are exploring ways to get people out of jail, they say, don't need to be there.

Tuesday, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approved a "Stepping Up" resolution.

The goal is to explore programs involving mental health, and jails.

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Chairman Matthew Ung says it's important to keep the jails for offenses that require incarceration instead of those that do not require as much danger.

"The jails are being used as a holding area for mentally ill patients where it might be more helpful for them to go directly to an institution that can help them that's dedicated to helping them," said Ung.

He says the programs are funded by the Sioux Rivers Mental Health Region.

Woodbury County is part of the region, along with Sioux, and Plymouth Counties.

Sioux County has already passed a similar resolution, and Woodbury County wanted to join them.