3rd day of confirmation hearings for Gorsuch

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch enter a third day Wednesday.



Republicans predict he'll win confirmation.



But a growing number of Democrats are calling for Gorsuch's confirmation to be delayed because of the FBI investigation of ties between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.



Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley says that's "ridiculous."