Another shot at snow Wednesday morning

Our gloomy and more wintry trend will be continuing into our Hump Day with more snow possible as well as below average temperatures. Another weak wave of moisture will be scooting through the viewing area and this looks to bring a swipe of light snow, mainly this morning. Accumulations do look to be around an inch or less and much like yesterday will begin to melt later on this afternoon as highs rise into the mid 40s. We could see some lingering rain showers later on this afternoon before the moisture exits. Clouds will remain thick tonight which will help keep lows mild with temps falling into the upper 30s expected. A stronger system begins to approach the area tonight into Thursday with scattered rain showers tomorrow turning into a moderate to heavy rain Thursday night into Friday.

There could even be a clap of thunder or two Thursday night into Friday. Rain looks to linger into our Saturday but should begin exit by Saturday evening. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail right into next workweek as our damp and active weather pattern continues. An isolated shower will be possible as we start the workweek before another stronger system moves in midweek giving us more chances for rain. Highs rebound into the 60s Thursday and temperatures look to remain in the 50s to near 60 into the middle of next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer