Freight train collides with an ice cream delivery truck in Le Mars

A railroad crossing accident in Le Mars sent a truck driver to the hospital and scatters ice cream in the area on Wednesday.

The Bomb Pop 18-wheel ice cream delivery truck was struck by the train, tearing it open and sending ice cream contents scattered near the tracks.

The collision happened at the crossing of 18th street, just off of business highway 75. That's the crossing right near the Hy-Vee grocery story on the south edge of Le Mars.

Le Mars Police say the semi-truck was sitting on the tracks when it was hit by the train. the driver of the truck received minor injures and was taken to the Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars.