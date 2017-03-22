Branstad confident in Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds to serve as Iowa's n - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Branstad confident in Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds to serve as Iowa's next governor

By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

When the Senate confirms Iowa Governor Terry Branstad as they next U.S. ambassador to China, Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds will become governor.

And, as Branstad told KTIV's Matt Breen, today, she ready for the responsibility. "You have worked with Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds for seven years," said Breen." What makes her ready to be the next governor of Iowa?" "We were elected as a team, and we've really worked as partners," said Gov. Terry Branstad, (R) Iowa. "So, in addition to being in on all of the decision-making on budgets, appointments, and those sorts of things, she's lead trade missions, she's lead the Iowa STEM council that I created. And, Iowa has become a leader in science, technology, engineering and math. She also recently headed up putting together our long-term plan for energy. I really feel like the state of Iowa won't miss a beat as we go through this transition."

When that transition happens, Reynolds will become Iowa's first female governor. Then, it will be up to Reynolds to appoint a lieutenant governor to fulfill the remainder of her term.

