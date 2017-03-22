Explorers sign two left-handed pitchers

The Sioux City Explorers have re-signed LHP Cody Forsythe and signed LHP Bryan Radziewski to 2017 American Association contracts. The 2017 season will mark Forsythe’s fifth season in professional baseball and second as a member of the X’s. Radziewski will enter his third season in professional baseball and first with the X’s.

Forsythe turned in an impressive 2016 season as the ace of the Explorers pitching staff, leading the team in five major pitching categories, including 11 wins, which were also tied for fourth-most in the American Association. The lefty was a workhouse for the X’s starting 21 games, tossing 125.1 innings (seventh most in AA) and two complete games.

Forsythe held opponents to a .226 batting average (second lowest in AA) while striking out 102 batters (seventh most in AA). Forsythe was a big part of the X’s late season surge in winning the Central Division, as he won nine of his last 11 decisions to end the regular season.

Forsythe was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 25th round of the 2013 MLB Draft following a stellar collegiate career at Southern Illinois University.

Radziewski was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 29th round of the 2013 MLB Draft after his third year at the University of Miami but chose to return to Coral Gables for another season. The following year he was drafted by the Houston Astros in the ninth round. Radziewski spent the 2015 season splitting time between low-A and advanced-A but did not play in 2016 due to injury.



The Miami, FL native earned several honors during his time at the University of Miami, including being named to the 2011 Baseball America freshman All-America second team, second-team Louisville Slugger honors and All-ACC first team selection in 2013, and in 2014 the lefty earned second-team All-ACC recognition.

Radziewski is 7th in Miami school history in career strikeouts with 333 and T-8th in career starts with 51. For his collegiate career, Radziewski had an impressive 28-7 record with a 2.71 ERA, while tossing 3 complete game shutouts.



The Explorers 2017 home opener, which marks the X’s 25th season in Siouxland, will be Thursday, May 18 versus the Sioux Falls Canaries in a 7:05 pm contest.