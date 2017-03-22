South Dakota's Flack to compete in slam dunk contest

University of South Dakota senior Tyler Flack has been selected to the Slam Dunk Championship roster for the 29th annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships at Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix on Thursday, March 30, Intersport announced. Flack is one of eight men’s college basketball players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN at 9 p.m. CT. He was invited to take part in the Slam Dunk Championship after being recognized as one of the nation’s finest slam dunk performers.

Flack was a first-team all-Summit League performer this season who helped lead the Coyotes to their first Summit League championship. He averaged 15.2 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 52 percent from the field and blocking 41 shots. Flack started 80 games and played in 101 during his career in Vermillion. He scored 952 points, grabbed 519 rebounds, and is the program’s third-leading shot blocker with 144 swats.

Intersport, producers of the event, invites 24 of the nation’s elite men’s and women’s college basketball players to compete in the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships (eight dunkers, along with eight men’s and eight women’s shooters). The program showcases the dunking and sharp-shooting talents of the nation’s top college basketball players.

A complete list of participants will be released at a later date.

Tickets for the 2017 State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships are on sale now and can be purchased at CollegeSlam.com. General admission tickets are $15.