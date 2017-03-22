UPDATE: Galva fire is still under investigation

Update:

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of a fire that destroyed a Galva business on Wednesday.

According to the Ida County Sheriff, a call came in a little after 3:00 a.m., Thursday morning, to the Lumber Inn in Galva, Iowa.

That fire ultimately destroyed the restaurant and bar.

Jeff Cullen with the Iowa State Fire Marshal says we may never know the cause because of the extent in the damage.

Officials hope to have the investigation completed by the end of the week

Previous Story:

Fire has destroyed a downtown Galva, Iowa business overnight.

Still not many official detail yet.

But. a viewer who posted pictures to our Facebook page says it was a popular bar.

That had previously been a lumber yard.

The Ida County Sheriff's office confirmed the fire but didn't have any other details for us.

The blaze destroyed the property.

There's no word yet on what may have started it.

There have been no reports of any injuries.