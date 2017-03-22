Drizzle and showers become possible

It was another wintry feeling day in the region with a little light sleet and snow being reported in some areas and highs only went into the 30s and 40s.

Warmer weather now returns for the rest of our 7-day forecast but along with it will come chances of rain.

It could begin later tonight and through the day on Thursday when a little fog or drizzle could develop.

The more steady rain probably gets going Thursday night and will continue through Friday and even into the first half of Saturday before it starts to taper off.

This rain is going to be widespread an steady and a lot of us could see 1 to 2 inches of rain before it comes to an end.

Sunday and Monday are looking drier at this point with maybe a little more rain possible toward the middle of next week.

I mentioned that it's going to get a little warmer for us and that could begin as early as tomorrow with highs getting close to 60 degrees.

We're expecting 50s through the weekend and into next week.