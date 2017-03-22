Governor Branstad speaks at Siouxland Industrial Roundtable

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad in Siouxland for what could be his final visit, Wednesday.

Hundreds of local leaders came together for the Siouxland Industrial Roundtable at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The annual event is hosted by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and the Siouxland Initiative.

In the crowd were city, school and business officials from Sioux City and surrounding communities.

"Today was a great opportunity for our Siouxland community, not just on the Iowa side, but the entire tri-state, to thank Governor Branstad for his many years of service to the state of Iowa, not only as the governor, but also as the Lieutenant Governor and a state legislator."

Governor Branstad is the country's longest serving governor in history.

He will need to go in front of the Senate Foreign Relations committee to be confirmed.