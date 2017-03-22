Settlement reached in fatal Stanton County crash

A settlement has been reached related to a crash that killed three people in Stanton County almost three years ago.

As part of a bill moved to the floor of the Nebraska Legislature Tuesday by the Business and Labor Committee, the State of Nebraska is agreeing to a $2.1 million accident settlement with Brandon Wolf of Fremont.

Court documents indicate the settlement was reached by Wolf and Nebraska Department of Roads officials in February.

Wolf was a trucker who was permanently disabled by the three-vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of Highways 15 and 32 in Stanton County in May of 2014. The accident killed three people, David and Elaine Schmid of Norfolk as well as Derek Wrase of Joice, Iowa.

The accident occurred as a crew from the Nebraska Department of Roads was in the process of replacing stop signs in the median that separated the east- and westbound lanes of Highway 32. Wolf’s lawsuit stated that no temporary traffic controls were installed, nor were flagmen positioned at the intersection to warn drivers at the time of the accident.

NDOR Director Kyle Schneweis told the Business and Labor Committee this week that the workers did not follow correct protocol in dealing with the intersection.