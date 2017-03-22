New South Dakota bill to allow some mug shots public record - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New South Dakota bill to allow some mug shots public record

Posted:
PIERRE, SD (KDLT) -

Only in rare circumstances can law enforcement officials in South Dakota release mug shots to the public, but that's about to change .

Governor Dennis Daugaard signed Senate Bill 25 last week. It which would make some of them public record.

The law, which goes into effect in July, will make a person's booking photo available if they're accused of a felony.     

The Attorney General, who sponsored the bill, says it would allow the media to be more accurate.

At a time when the state needs to be transparent, he says it was important to get the bill passed.

"We've seen some of the cases, whether it be EB-5 or GEAR UP. The public wants to see what's going on not just in Pierre but statewide," said Marty Jackley, South Dakota Attorney General.

The bill would NOT require law enforcement to provide or reproduce a mug shot older than six months.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.