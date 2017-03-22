New South Dakota bill to allow some mug shots public record

Only in rare circumstances can law enforcement officials in South Dakota release mug shots to the public, but that's about to change .



Governor Dennis Daugaard signed Senate Bill 25 last week. It which would make some of them public record.



The law, which goes into effect in July, will make a person's booking photo available if they're accused of a felony.



The Attorney General, who sponsored the bill, says it would allow the media to be more accurate.



At a time when the state needs to be transparent, he says it was important to get the bill passed.

"We've seen some of the cases, whether it be EB-5 or GEAR UP. The public wants to see what's going on not just in Pierre but statewide," said Marty Jackley, South Dakota Attorney General.



The bill would NOT require law enforcement to provide or reproduce a mug shot older than six months.

