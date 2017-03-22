Cropley & Neustrom hit grand slams in Hawkeye victory

Junior Tyler Cropley and sophomore Robert Neustrom both hit grand slams to lead the University of Iowa baseball team to a 12-1 victory over Bradley on Wednesday night at Duane Banks Field.

The Hawkeyes jumped on the Braves from the start, scoring six runs in the first and six more in the third break the game open. Iowa had 10 hits in the contest.

“It was great to get off to a good start,” said UI head baseball coach Rick Heller, whose team is 11-8 overall heading into Friday's Big Ten opener.

Cropley stepped to the plate in the first inning and delivered a no-doubter to left field. It was his second home run in three games and Iowa's second grand slam of the season.

“Cropley comes up with two-outs and hits a grand slam, which was big,” Heller said. “It took a lot of pressure off of our pitching staff.”

After Bradley got one run back in the top of the third, Iowa's offense was at it again.

Whelan singled to lead off the inning before Mitchell Boe and Cropley drew two-out walks. Neustrom followed Cropley's act, hitting an opposite field grand slam for his third home run of the season. Neustrom and Cropley had one hit, but they accounted for eight RBIs.

“I hit it pretty low, so I thought it may have bounced off the wall," said Neustrom. "When I heard the fans cheering and realized it went over the wall, I was pretty excited."

Sophomore Zach Daniels (3-1) tossed two shutout innings to earn the win. He allowed one hit and fanned five to pick up his third victory.

The Hawkeyes return to action Friday, opening Big Ten Conference action against Purdue. First pitch is slated for 4:05 p.m. (CT)