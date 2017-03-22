Morningside men rally past Briar Cliff in men's volleyball

Men's volleyball is a relatively new sport in Siouxland. Crosstown rivals Briar Cliff and Morningside squared off on Wednesday night. The Chargers had won seven of their last eight games while the Mustangs have lost four in a row.

BCU swept Morningside back in January and got off to a good start. Karson Cruz had 16 kills and Peyton Schirman led everyone with 19 kills as Briar Cliff (9-9) won the first set, 25-16.

But Morningside (9-20) rallied to win the next two sets, 25-23 and 25-22. Braden Hall led the way with 17 kills and Morningside rallies past BCU, 3-1, winning the final set 26-24.