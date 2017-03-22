Smith turns down Drake to stay at South Dakota

Last season, South Dakota lost women's basketball coach Amy Williams to Nebraska after winning the WNIT. This year, the Coyote men made it to the NIT, and now another program is coming after their head coach.

After conflicting reports Wednesday night, Craig Smith has decided to stay at South Dakota after an offer from Drake University. As late as 8:15 Wednesday, there was word from Des Moines that Smith had accepted the Bulldogs offer. But at 9 o'clock, Smith tweeted a team photo with the caption "We are South Dakota".

Smith just competed his third season at USD with a 22-12 record, as the Coyotes won the Summit League regular season title.

South Dakota is reportedly working on a multi-year contract for Smith, which could increase his salary by $100,000 dollars.