Smith turns down Drake to stay at South Dakota - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Smith turns down Drake to stay at South Dakota

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
South Dakota men's basketball coach Craig Smith is staying with the Coyotes. South Dakota men's basketball coach Craig Smith is staying with the Coyotes.
VERMILLION, SD (KTIV) -

Last season, South Dakota lost women's basketball coach Amy Williams to Nebraska after winning the WNIT. This year, the Coyote men made it to the NIT, and now another program is coming after their head coach.

After conflicting reports Wednesday night, Craig Smith has decided to stay at South Dakota after an offer from Drake University. As late as 8:15 Wednesday, there was word from Des Moines that Smith had accepted the Bulldogs offer. But at 9 o'clock, Smith tweeted a team photo with the caption "We are South Dakota".

Smith just competed his third season at USD with a 22-12 record, as the Coyotes won the Summit League regular season title.

South Dakota is reportedly working on a multi-year contract for Smith, which could increase his salary by $100,000 dollars.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.